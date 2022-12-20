Theodore Roosevelt's Smith & Wesson Revolver Brings Over $910,000 at Auction

Rock Island Auction Company's December Premier Auction Realizes $18.3 Million in Total Sales During the Three-Day Event.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former President Theodore Roosevelt's Smith & Wesson New Model No. 3 Single Action Revolver sold for $910,625 during the first day of Rock Island Auction Company's (RIAC) December Premier Auction. The second headliner, a 2nd Model Burnside Civil War carbine presented by President Lincoln to Kentucky statesman John Jordan Crittenden for his role in keeping Kentucky and the border states in the Union, sold for $105,750.

In total, the December Premier Auction realized $18.3 million in revenue, further positioning the company as the No. 1 firearms auction house in the world. The December Premier Auction ran from Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11.

"Firearms with presidential ties are highly sought after and extremely difficult to find," said Kevin Hogan, Rock Island Auction Company President. "Being tied to such an important office frequently places these arms at historic moments in American history. We've had the responsibility of offering three presidential arms in 2022, which is unheard of, but it never ceases to be something special."

Documentation shows the revolver was shipped to Lt. Colonel Theodore Roosevelt on May 12, 1898, the same day he departed for San Antonio to train the famed Rough Riders. Roosevelt's Smith & Wesson New Model No. 3 revolver is chambered in a .38 Long Colt, the U.S. service cartridge at the time, but scarcely seen in this particular model.

The 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, presented Kentucky Statesman John J. Crittenden with the historic Burnside carbine that was manufactured from 1861 to the early part of 1862. Lincoln's most historic civil war era gun was accompanied by a mahogany trunk and Crittenden memoirs.

The December Premier Auction showcased thousands of incredibly rare and historic firearms. Additional highlights from the December Premier Auction include the sale of:

About Rock Island Auction Company

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's #1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and their extensive and beautiful marketing efforts. Their 150,000 square foot campus consists of two buildings and hosts around 18+ auctions each year. They actively seek consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, a thousand-dollar item or one million. For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

