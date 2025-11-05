Ultra-Rare WWII German Enigma Machine: A Masterpiece of Military Codebreaking History Heads to Auction

Items from The Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf Collection will also be available.

BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An original World War II German Enigma machine, one of the most important cipher devices in history, will be offered in Rock Island Auction Company's Dec. 5-7 Premier Auction. Of the scarce few surviving Enigma I machines, this 1944-dated example, serial number A18499, stands apart for its exceptional condition and remarkable completeness, retaining its original oak case, matching components, spare bulbs and patch cables, and the full instruction label inside the lid. The preauction estimate is $250,000 to $400,000.

Designed by German engineer Arthur Scherbius and adopted by the Wehrmacht, the Enigma encrypted military communications using over 150 quintillion possible settings, making it one of the most complex instruments of wartime secrecy. Early in the war, the Enigma machine enabled the German military to coordinate blitzkrieg campaigns and devastating U-boat attacks on Allied shipping. Cracking the Enigma and gathering intelligence through decryption played a vital role in the Allies' war effort.

Many Enigma machines were lost aboard sunken submarines, obliterated by Allied bombing and artillery, or intentionally destroyed by German crews to prevent capture. Additional machines were disposed of after the war under orders from Allied authorities, following directives endorsed by Winston Churchill. Finding a complete, high-condition example represents a singular opportunity for any collector interested in World War II, military technology, or cryptography.

Rock Island Auction Company's final Premier Auction of 2025, the event will feature nearly 2,000 lots that can be examined starting at 10:00 AM on Preview Day, December 4th, the day prior to auction. Hosted at the company's state-of-the-art venue in Bedford, Texas, the historic selection features items linked to kings, presidents, and generals. Highlights include:

A President Abraham Lincoln gifted gold-cased pocket watch.

A remarkable presentation shotgun from King Leopold II to Sir Charles George Young, the senior heraldic authority of Victorian England.

Firearms from The Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf Collection, including military sidearms, presentation pieces, and sporting arms owned by the legendary general.

