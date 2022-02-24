Theom Utilizes Hedera Consensus Service to Help Organizations Establish Auditable Zero Trust Data Security

SAN FRANCISCO and DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theom, a fully managed Cloud Data Protection Platform that empowers enterprises to protect their data in the cloud, has integrated with the Hedera Consensus Service (HCS) to create a tamper-proof, auditable event log, ensuring any action taken on data by Theom or cloud providers is provable.

Theom is a fully managed Cloud Data Protection Platform that empowers enterprises to establish Zero Trust practices for data protection by providing complete visibility into their data environment, real-time detection of risks, and expert remediation guidance to avoid data breaches before they happen. Theom's agentless managed solution is fully optimized to support AWS (data stores), Snowflake, Envoy/Nginx/Kubernetes (APIs), Kafka/RabbitMQ (Message queues) and other cloud data services.

Critical business data is protected using Theom's platform and remediation actions. As such, Theom needed a cost-effective, scalable way for customers to verify the integrity of data accessible by the platform publicly, ensuring that customer data has not been compromised. The 'shared responsibility' nature and model of cloud platforms means that customers of Theom need a solution to log, trust, and verify any action taken on their data by Theom.

Theom's requirement of trust for enterprise data security and access

Theom performs threat analysis and risk detection on customer data residing across various interconnected cloud providers and SaaS applications belonging to the customer without the data ever leaving the customer's jurisdiction. Some of this data is highly sensitive — it's important to Theom's customers that data never leaves and is never manipulated. Customers find value in a trusted third-party determining whether their cloud provider or SaaS application is honest.

"Trust at scale with our customers was a significant problem to be solved, especially considering the sensitive nature of their data," said Navindra Yadav, Co-Founder and CEO at Theom. "It was important that we bring the greatest degree of integrity and transparency to our platform."

Theom evaluated various public ledgers and smart contract platforms to power this component of their application but took issue with expensive transaction fees, low throughput, and poor performance with these options.

"As we expect to push thousands of transactions a day through a public ledger at scale, we needed a solution that could handle our needs both today and as we grow," continued Yadav. "The Hedera Consensus Service was an obvious choice for our use case — the high-velocity of user-generated and machine-generated events could not cost-effectively be recorded on other public ledgers or using smart contracts. Theom adopting Hedera has increased customer trust, bolstered our value proposition, and improved acquisition and retention."

A scalable, low-cost, and verifiable log of events on Hedera

By using HCS and the proof-of-action implementation, Theom is able to prove to customers with confidence a holistic view of any action taken on their data. Theom now leverages HCS and Hedera's " proof-of-action " implementation to create a high-throughput, immutable, and verifiable log of events on the public Hedera network — akin to a decentralized messaging bus. At $0.0001 USD per message, HCS enables Theom to log — and make verifiable — every event related to data access and retention. This creates trust for customers that:





Data persists only within their cloud environment / SaaS applications and is not removed by their cloud provider or SaaS applications or by Theom.

All actions taken by Theom are logged and legitimate, including data observation, fixing risks, data classification, estimating financial value of data and more.

Data Security through the life cycle of data in an enteprise is now provable to risk and compliance teams.

Theom will share more details on the business challenges of offering Zero Trust data protection, the technical architecture and implementation of Hedera Consensus Service, and a demo of the platform during a webinar on Monday, February 28th at 8am PT. Interested participants can register at: Blockchain & Data Security: How Theom Uses Hedera for DLT-Based Data Protection .

About Theom

Theom is the industry's first, fully managed comprehensive cloud data protection platform that empowers enterprises to establish Zero Trust data security. By providing complete visibility into the cloud data environment, real-time detection of risks, and expert remediation guidance to avoid data breaches before they happen. Theom's agentless managed solution is fully optimized to support the full range of cloud data from warehouses, SaaS databases, managed databases, object stores, message queues, and APIs transacting data.

For more information, visit theom.ai, or follow us on Twitter at @theomsecurity.

About Hedera

The Hedera network is the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger for the decentralized economy. The platform is governed by a council of the world's leading organizations, including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers .

