Therabody Bolsters Leadership to Drive Ambitious Growth Plans

Therabody

07 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Giordano and Noverr to Steer Therabody's Growth Trajectory and Product Pipeline 

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody, the global leader in wellness technology, proudly announces the addition of Michael Giordano and Peter Noverr to its executive team. Michael Giordano joins as Chief Revenue Officer with an extensive background in consumer electronics and strong industry relationships. His expertise will be pivotal in driving Therabody's continued market expansion both online and offline. Peter Noverr, stepping in as Chief Operations Officer, brings a proven record of developing best in class global supply chains and effective growth engines. Both roles will be key in supporting Therabody's continuous innovation in wellness, beauty and athletic solutions.

Mike Giordano, Chief Revenue Officer
Peter Noverr, Chief Operations Officer
"Mike and Peter bring years of experience, success, and outsized value creation in sales and operations across multiple industries, including Consumer Electronics," said Monty Sharma, CEO and President of Therabody. Expressing his enthusiasm for this strategic move, he added, "We are excited to have them join our excellent Therabody team and supercharge the pursuit of our purpose."

The combined expertise of Giordano and Noverr aligns perfectly with Therabody's vision of revolutionizing health and wellness, significantly enhancing the company's commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and innovation. This move comes at a pivotal moment for Therabody and furthers its mission to provide cutting-edge, technology-based solutions that help everybody live longer, healthier lives.

About Therabody 
As the global pioneer in wellness technology and the category creator of percussive massage therapy with its flagship device, Theragun, Therabody is revolutionizing modern health with science-backed solutions designed to help everybody feel, look and perform better. The company's product, services and content ecosystem is at the intersection of technology, healthcare, and consumer goods and serves three distinct categories: Wellness, Beauty and Performance. Therabody and its products have earned dozens of accolades from major publications such as Forbes, Allure, Good Housekeeping and Oprah's Favorite Things and include awards like TIME 100 Most Influential Companies, Fast Company's World Changing Ideas and Popular Science Best of What's New.

Science is the foundation of Therabody's product development. Whether innovating in the Therabody Lab or collaborating with leading scientists around the world, science fuels the Therabody mission to empower everybody to live better, longer, healthier lives.
For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android, visit www.therabody.com, or follow @therabody on social media.

News Releases in Similar Topics

