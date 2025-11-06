Therabody Surpasses 6.5 Million Theragun Devices Sold, Reinforcing #1 Position in Percussive Massage Guns

Milestone reinforces the brand's position as the global leader in performance, recovery, and wellness innovation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody, the global leader in wellness technology and pioneer behind percussive therapy, today announced it has surpassed 6.5 million Theragun devices sold worldwide. As the #1 brand in percussive massage guns, this milestone reinforces its category-defining leadership and Therabody's ongoing mission to help everybody move and feel better.

Since pioneering the percussive therapy category in 2016, Therabody has redefined what recovery looks like, bringing science-backed innovation out of the clinic and into the hands of athletes, practitioners, and everyday consumers around the globe. The brand's flagship device, the Theragun, has become a global symbol of performance and self-care, now available in over 60 countries and used by some of the world's top sports organizations, gyms, and health professionals.

"Our success is the result of an extraordinary combination of innovation, execution, and people," said Monty Sharma, CEO of Therabody. "We've built a category and a team that never stops pushing for better – better products, better performance, and better outcomes for our customers. Being recognized as the #1 brand in percussive massage guns reflects that relentless focus and the trust millions of people place in us every day."

Today, Therabody's ecosystem of innovation spans compression, vibration, heat, and red light therapy, each designed to enhance performance, recovery, and overall well-being. From elite athletes to everyday achievers, Therabody continues to set the standard for how the world recovers.

Therabody® is the global wellness technology leader with a mission to empower every body and mind to feel better and move better. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland in 2016, the company combines science, innovation, and design to create products that optimize human performance and recovery. Recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, Therabody continues to set the standard for wellness innovation. Its ecosystem includes the Theragun, RecoveryAir, PowerDot, TheraFace, and TheraCup, as well as digital wellness content and in-person experiences through Reset® by Therabody.

