Therabody, The Global Leader In Percussive Massage Therapy, Launches Therabody University With Newly Accredited Professional Education Courses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody ™, formerly known as Theragun®, the global leader in tech wellness and percussive massage therapy, announced the official launch of its education division, Therabody University . Therabody University will provide best-in-class education courses for industry professionals including personal trainers, group fitness instructors, strength and conditioning coaches, massage therapists, chiropractors, and physical therapists. In addition to its launch, Therabody announced Soothe and Hand & Stone selected Therabody University as its professional education partners, providing clients across the U.S. in select cities with access to top-trained licensed experts in the percussive massage therapy space.

"I'm thrilled for the official launch of Therabody University. Education has been at the core of Theragun, now Therabody, from the very beginning - it's central to what we do and is an opportunity for us to provide education that connects and inspires," said Dr. Jason Wersland, Therabody founder and chief wellness officer. "Therabody University allows us to have a personalized education approach to various professionals, each with its own needs and protocols. As we conduct more research and have studies published, it is important to us that we share those findings and properly educate our community on the many applications and benefits of our whole-body wellness offerings."

As part of the launch, Therabody University trained more than 1,000 professionals between Soothe and Hand & Stone. Soothe, the world's leading on-demand wellness company, launched two offerings using Theragun devices: a 60-minute Theragun Percussive Therapy treatment that features an exclusive deep tissue massage to provide relief from soreness, tightness, and stress customized by a Therabody University-trained therapist as well as a 15-minute Boost by Therabody add-on treatment.

"Soothe's customers expect the optimal relaxation, recovery, and overall wellness experience, so we chose Therabody as our percussive massage partner," said John Ellis, CEO of Soothe. "Theraguns are the best percussive devices on the market, and in the hands of a Therabody University-trained therapist, we're exceeding our customer's expectations."

Hand & Stone, the renowned massage and facial spas brand, will officially launch exclusive Therabody services in October 2020, offering its community and clients an add-on percussive therapy massage service. This add-on treatment will focus on easing muscle tension, soreness, tightness, and calming the nervous system and providing a whole-body healing experience.

"We selected Therabody University as our exclusive Professional Education partner because they are leading the way in not only percussive therapy, but also in all things wellness," said Todd Leff CEO of Hand & Stone. "We've already educated hundreds of our Licensed Massage Therapists via their scalable live and digital offerings and have not found another company that has the experience, research, and elite Master Trainer team like Therabody University."

With more than 40 global Master Trainers in over 12 countries, Therabody University delivers courses through a multitude of options including live virtual education and digital on-demand sessions, with in-person education slated to resume in 2021. To date, Therabody University has trained more than 2,000 professionals worldwide and will continue to build upon its established global presence. Following the completion of select courses, each graduate receives a certificate of completion as well as continuing education credits (NASM, AFAA, PTA Global, ISSA, NSCA, CanFitPro, CSCCa, NCSF, or NCBTMB based on the course type). The four courses, Foundations Course 101, Performance Specialist Course 201, Licensed Massage Therapist Course 202, and Practitioner Course 301, are priced from $29.95 to $199.95, build upon the program's Foundations Course 101 and cover in detail how percussive massage therapy can support the performance, recovery, and well-being of specific activities and populations.

Therabody currently has three published abstracts, with more than 20 studies underway. Focusing on the continuous research of how percussive massage therapy can be implemented into people's daily routines and practices, Therabody will continue to fulfill its overall mission to help people every day feel better, naturally.



To learn more about education courses, programming, and to apply to Therabody University please visit, www.theragun.com/therabodyuniverstiy . To check the availability of Hand & Stone and Soothe Therabody treatments, please visit https://handandstone.com/ and https://www.soothe.com/ .

ABOUT THERABODY

Theragun® was created in 2008 and officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance. Theragun is the most trusted percussive massage therapy device among professional sports teams, professional athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists, and people in more than 60 countries. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to Therabody™, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness solutions through innovation in the percussive massage therapy space, developing and introducing the first of its kind Smart Percussive Therapy™ technology, seamlessly connecting to the Therabody app via Bluetooth® as well as launching its own U.S. grown and USDA Certified Organic CBD line, TheraOne. For more information on Therabody's latest products and to stay up to date on company news, visit www.Therabody.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter . The Therabody app is available for download for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.

ABOUT SOOTHE

Soothe, the world's leading on-demand wellness company, lets users schedule a same-day massage in the privacy of their home. It also offers workplace massage through its corporate wellness program, Soothe At Work. All professionals are thoroughly vetted through Soothe's Trust & Safety team, which ensures safety, transparency, and trust so that clients and therapists remain protected and safe throughout their massage experience. Soothe currently serves 73 markets across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. For more information, visit soothe.com or call 833-276-6843.

ABOUT HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPA

Hand & Stone is a 450-plus unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to bring massage and facial services to the masses. Launched in 2004, Hand & Stone now has locations in 33 states and Canada. The brand has been named number #1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine for 2019 and is the fastest-growing spa concept in the country. For more information on Hand & Stone, visit handandstone.com .

