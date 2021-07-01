TheraBreath Continues Partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects to Restore Healthy Forests

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraBreath , the world's largest dentist-founded and operated oral health care company, is proud to announce its continued partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects , one of the most prolific tree planting organizations that has planted more than 583 million trees since 2005. Following a successful 2020 relationship where the pair's combined efforts led to planting a million trees and employing 37 staff members to restore mangrove forests in Northwest Madagascar, TheraBreath is once again partnering with Eden to continue its support of its efforts.

The 2020 initiative had a tremendous impact on local livelihoods and the environment. The planting of trees brought safe long-term employment to local communities, and helped create new habitats for local species, including various fish species, Nile crocodiles, the endangered sacred ibis, and crowned sifaka lemur. With the support of Therabreath, Eden's work gives a breath of fresh air to Madagascar and the world.

"Our partnership with Eden represents our commitment to all-natural and safe ingredients for the betterment of our customers and for the state of our global health," said Phil Rubin, CEO of TheraBreath. "We were both proud and humbled by the support of our customers over the years and are excited to have the opportunity to give back to our global community through our partnership with Eden. Eden's mission helps the world breathe a bit easier through the planting of trees, and we are honored to work with such a dedicated group of individuals."

TheraBreath is a safety-first brand, committed to the development of easy-to-use, premium oral health products. By eliminating the added chemicals in typical oral formulas, TheraBreath creates revolutionary options that not only address major oral hygiene concerns such as bad breath but also promote overall wellness. The company has grown to have an extensive line of oral care products that include addressing issues such as gum disease, clearing of tonsil stones, teeth whitening and specialty chewing gum.

Eden Reforestation Projects is a leader in global forest restoration," said Debbie Crawford, Chief Development Officer, Eden Reforestation Projects. "Since 2005, we have planted over half a billion trees in multiple nations across three continents. Eden's care for the planet begins with poverty alleviation, and we provide transformational income to over 21,000 people. In addition to experiencing the benefits of a restored environment, our employees are sending their children to school and are able to afford food, clothing, and medical care. We are grateful to our partners at TheraBreath for supporting our mission. They have already funded the planting of 1 million trees and we look forward to our continued partnership as we work together to restore both land and lives."

In response to the large-scale deforestation in Madagascar, Eden initiated the Madagascar Reforestation Project in 2007. Eden works collaboratively with many different communities with full support from national, local, and tribal governments to reforest large areas within the nation. Eden provides training and financial support to the local community for seed collection, nursery implementation, and strategically planting millions of trees in ecosystems that have been heavily degraded or deforested.

