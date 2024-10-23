Theradaptive Receives 2024 Best Technology in Spine Award by Orthopedics This Week

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theradaptive, a privately held, clinical stage biologics company developing protein therapeutics for spine, orthopedics, soft tissue repair and targeted immuno-oncology, announced today that OsteoAdapt™ SP has received the Gold Level Award for Best Technology in Spine 2024 by Orthopedics This Week.

"Receiving this award is a tremendous honor for all of us at Theradaptive," said Luis Alvarez, PhD, CEO and Founder of Theradaptive. "This esteemed award recognizes OsteoAdapt SP as the best-in-class product candidate delivering targeted bone forming protein biologics with unparalleled precision in complex spine surgeries. It highlights the impact of our therapeutic delivery technology and our commitment to improving the lives of patients with spine, orthopedic, and dental conditions. We are excited to continue advancing our platform and exploring new therapeutic avenues."

OsteoAdapt SP is an investigational therapeutic designed for patients with degenerative disc disease, a condition marked by the deterioration of spinal joints that results in pain and dysfunction. It combines Theradaptive's next-generation engineered protein AMP2, a modified, adhesive variant of the powerful bone-forming bone morphogenetic protein-2 (BMP-2), with a fully resorbable synthetic bone graft. This modification allows OsteoAdapt SP to retain AMP-2's therapeutic benefit while reducing the myriad of off-target effects associated with BMP-2. In preclinical studies, OsteoAdapt SP has demonstrated improved safety and effectiveness compared to gold-standard spinal fusion grafts. Theradaptive is enrolling patients in OASIS, a Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of OsteoAdapt SP for the treatment of degenerative diseases of the lumbosacral spine.

The award is conferred by an outstanding panel of practicing spine and neurosurgeons to whom Theradaptive extends its sincere gratitude, specifically: Juan Uribe, MD, Kris Radcliff, MD, Isaac Moss, MDCM, MASc, FRCSC, Stephen Hochschuler, MD, Michael Wang, MD, FACS, and Peter Derman, MD, MBA.

"Patients, physicians, and hospitals depend on the dedication of engineers and inventors who tirelessly work to enhance patient outcomes," said Robin Young, founder of Orthopedics This Week. "This award recognizes the inventors and engineers who chase their dream of advancing spine surgery, sacrificing countless hours to bring their innovations to life. We are proud to honor their exceptional talents and contributions."

About Theradaptive

Theradaptive is a privately held, clinical stage biologics company developing protein therapeutics for spine, orthopedics, soft tissue repair and targeted immuno-oncology, Based in Frederick, Maryland, the Company is leveraging its therapeutic delivery platform to deliver recombinant biologics to targeted areas in the body with high precision and persistence to address unmet medical needs. OsteoAdapt™ SP is an Investigational Device. Limited by US Federal law to investigational use.

About the Spine Technology Awards:

Presented by Orthopedics This Week and RRY Publications, the Spine Technology Awards celebrate the innovative products and teams that are advancing spine surgery. The Awards are presented annually at the North American Spine Society Annual Meeting. Past winners can be seen at http://spineawards.com.

