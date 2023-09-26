Theraderm Clinical Skincare Launches Brilliance Boost Resurfacing Pads

News provided by

Therapon Skin Health

26 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

Discover Brighter, More Luminous Skin With A Single Swipe

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapon Skin Health, the makers of the medical-grade skin care line Theraderm® Clinical Skin Care, proudly unveils its newest innovation, Theraderm Brilliance Boost Resurfacing Pads. Crafted with the expertise of brand founder biochemist and plastic surgeon James Beckman, MD, these pads are the ultimate at-home solution for a radiant and rejuvenated complexion.

Designed to deliver brighter, clearer skin, the Brilliance Boost Resurfacing Pads contain the alpha hydroxy acids Lactic Acid and Mandelic Acid, which delicately exfoliate dull skin cells, revealing a fresh, vibrant complexion. The result is visibly smoother skin texture, diminished fine lines and wrinkles, and a luminous lit-from-within glow.

The pads are formulated with Arbutin, a gentle skin-brightening agent that works to target dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and scars. Ethyl Ascorbic Acid (a Vitamin C derivative) harnesses the benefits of vitamin C to shield the skin from environmental stressors while these ingredients work in tandem to promote an even skin tone.

The key ingredients of the Brilliance Boost Resurfacing Pads have been chosen for their exceptional rejuvenating properties as well as to ensure a comfortable user experience. The brightening pads also include allantoin, an ingredient that moisturizes, stimulates wound healing and soothes irritated skin, preventing irritation and redness usually associated with resurfacing products.

"As a dedicated advocate of healthy skin at every age and every stage, I am thrilled to introduce our latest innovation, the Brilliance Boost Resurfacing Pads," shares Dr. Beckman, Founder of Theraderm Clinical Skincare. "With a meticulous blend of potent ingredients, these pads encapsulate my vision of offering a luxurious resurfacing experience that not only revitalizes the skin's texture but also nurtures it with soothing elegance. The Brilliance Boost Resurfacing Pads reflect our unwavering dedication to providing a pathway for everyone to experience the luminosity and confidence that vibrant skin can bring."

Theraderm Brilliance Boost Resurfacing Pads are available for $50 at www.theraderm.net.

ABOUT THERADERM
While treating severely burned patients, Dr. James Beckman, CEO/founder of Therapon Skin Health, was determined to improve their quality of life by finding solutions for restoring full function and mobility to skin-grafted hands. This led to the development of Beckman's Skin Care Cream. The steps to restoring aging skin are to clean and gently remove damaged skin elements or cells, repair the skin, restore skin to its healthiest condition and protect skin from damage.

SOURCE Therapon Skin Health

Also from this source

Reversion Clarifying Mask Becomes a 2023 NewBeauty Award Winner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.