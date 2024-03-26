Theraderm's Cleansing Wash Honored with 'Best Post-Procedure Cleanser' Award in the 2024 NewBeauty Awards

SPRINGDALE, Ark., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapon Skin Health, the makers of the medical-grade skin care line Theraderm® Clinical Skin Care , is proud to announce that its Cleansing Wash has been named the 'Best Post-Procedure Cleanser' in the prestigious 14th Annual NewBeauty Awards. This recognition underscores Theraderm's commitment to providing innovative and effective skincare solutions that cater to a diverse range of skin types and needs.

Theraderm's Cleansing Wash is a gentle facial cleanser designed to thoroughly cleanse the skin of unwanted dirt, oil, and makeup without causing dryness or irritation. Its mild, soap-free formula leaves the skin feeling smooth, soft, and refreshed, making it suitable for all skin types. Additionally, its versatility extends beyond facial use, as it can be applied to the entire body, including the hair, making it a convenient daily essential for skincare routines.

NewBeauty is widely recognized as a premier authority in the beauty industry, and their annual awards celebrate products that stand out for their excellence and efficacy. These awards highlight the most trusted and innovative products that address consumers' beauty concerns.

"We are thrilled to receive the Best Post-Procedure Cleanser Award from NewBeauty," says James Beckman, MD, Theraderm Founder and CEO. "As a clinical, science-backed skin care line, we are committed to designing effective products that work for all skin types and can be used safely in conjunction with other skin care products and treatments. This recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality skin care that delivers exceptional results. We thank NewBeauty for this honor and remain dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of our customers."

ABOUT THERADERM

Founded by revered plastic surgeon, James Beckman, MD, Theraderm Clinical Skin Care emerged from a passion for improving skin health. Driven by a commitment to challenge the ordinary, Theraderm has been crafting innovative physician driven solutions since 1977. Safe and effective for all skin types, the patented, clinically proven solutions work for younger and mature skin. Join us in the journey to transform your skin – because at Theraderm, we believe in redefining what's possible for your skin health and appearance.

SOURCE Therapon Skin Health