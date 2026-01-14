Theralytics' Practice Management and Data Collection Software Earns ONC Health IT Certification from Drummond

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralytics' Practice Management and Data Collection Software met the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology's (ONC Health IT) mandate requirements and achieved Drummond Certified™ status. The ONC Health IT program ensures that certified products that process and store electronic health records meet federal standards for functionality, security, and interoperability with the goal of protecting sensitive information, improving care coordination, and enhancing patient outcomes.

"As ONC-certified systems become mandatory, achieving this certification marks a defining moment for Theralytics," said Zo Rana, Founder and CEO. "Being one of the first ABA software platforms with Health IT Modules that are compliant with the ONC Certification Criteria for Health IT and certified by an ONC-ACB reflects our commitment to elevating the quality, security, and integrity of technology in the ABA field. Providers can trust that Theralytics will continue leading with transparency, security, and innovation."

To earn ONC Health IT certification, Drummond's ONC Authorized Testing Lab (ATL) team tested Theralytics' Practice Management and Data Collection Software to ensure accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria as put forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Drummond has provided compliance testing services for over 25 years and has developed a deep level of expertise. Since becoming an ONC ATL and Authorized Certification Body (ACB) in 2010, Drummond has certified over 3,500 Health IT products and is the most widely selected provider of ONC Health IT testing and certification services.

On 19 November 2025, Theralytics' Practice Management and Data Collection Software achieved Health IT ONC Certification for 170.315 (b)(10); (d)(1-9, 11-13); (g)(4-5). The Certification Number is 15.04.04.3245. Prac.10.00.0.251119. This Health IT Module is ONC Health IT compliant. It has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About Theralytics

Theralytics is an ABA software company founded by a Board Certified Behavior Analyst that is dedicated to empowering ABA practices with streamlined operations and simplified data collection. Theralytics bridges the gap between managing complex ABA practices and the need for simplicity and security. With tools for scheduling, billing, documentation, and reporting, it streamlines workflows, allowing ABA practices to focus more on patient care. To learn more, visit Theralytics .

About Drummond Group, LLC

For over 25 years, Drummond has been a trusted leader in compliance testing and certification. We initially specialized in supporting health IT software developers creating EHR and e-prescription systems. Today, Drummond's expertise spans compliance, FHIR interoperability, and cybersecurity, servicing other sectors such as healthcare payers, providers, retail, and finance.

Drummond provides expert testing, certification, assessment, and advisory services for critical standards and regulations, including ONC Health IT, FHIR, AS2, AS4, ebXML, EPCS, HIPAA, PCI, FTC, and more. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and maintain secure, compliant operations, empowering them to deliver trusted systems and services.

