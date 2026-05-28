Theranica Advances Nerivio® as a Transformative Therapy for Personalized Migraine Care

New AI-based digital features, extensive real-world data, and expanded US insurance coverage position Nerivio's role in pioneering proactive, data-driven migraine management

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and CAESAREA, Israel, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a neuromodulation therapeutics company advancing migraine care through its proprietary Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) technology, today announced new Nerivio® app patient-centric enhancements designed to support more proactive, connected migraine management. The company also announced newly published real-world evidence supporting the safety of high-frequency Nerivio use and expanded insurance coverage bringing access to more than 150 million covered lives across the United States.

The software enhancements expand Nerivio's role beyond treatment delivery, by adding tools that help patients better understand their migraine patterns and adhere more effectively to their clinicians' instructions of use. The updated features also support more informed conversations between patients and healthcare providers.

New app enhancements include Your Day Ahead, a forward-looking insight feature designed to help patients better anticipate migraine patterns and plan ahead, alongside a new preventive treatment consistency feature and personalized reminders to improve treatment adherence and sustained engagement over time. The updated app experience also provides patients with greater visibility into their personal migraine patterns and treatment activity, supporting more informed discussions between patients and healthcare providers, based on prospective personal data.

"The continued evolution of Nerivio, combining patient-centric digital innovation, reflects our vision of redefining migraine care through a more connected, data-driven approach," said Ronen Jashek, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Theranica. "Theranica is scaling Nerivio beyond a treatment into a personalized migraine management system designed to help more patients take control of their migraine and proactively improve their quality of life."

The new capabilities are supported by an AI algorithm developed by Theranica using prospective real-world data from more than 53,000 Nerivio users. Theranica's broader real-world migraine database has continued to grow and now includes more than 2 million Nerivio treatments, reinforcing the scale of the company's data-driven migraine care therapy.

In a newly submitted analysis evaluating next-day migraine risk, the algorithm, trained on longitudinal migraine diary data, demonstrated strong performance in identifying patterns associated with elevated migraine risk for the following day, reinforcing the growing role of digital health tools and patient-reported data in migraine management.

Theranica's Your Day Ahead and its underlying algorithm will be featured at the upcoming American Headache Society Scientific Meeting in Orlando, Florida, June 4-6, 2026, when Peter Goadsby, MD, PhD, DSc, FRS, FAHS, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to discuss the clinical relevance of this new capability and the evolving role of digital tools in migraine management.

"As migraine care continues to evolve, there is growing recognition that longitudinal patient data and forward-looking insights may help support more proactive management strategies," said Dr. Goadsby. "Tools that help patients better understand patterns over time and engage more consistently with treatment may contribute to more informed clinical care and improved patient confidence in managing migraine."

Further reinforcing the clinical adoption and real-world validation of Nerivio, Theranica highlighted newly published evidence in Pain and Therapy, titled A Real-World Evidence Study on US Patients Demonstrating Safety of High-Frequency Use of a Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) Wearable Device for Migraine Treatment, evaluating the safety of frequent Nerivio use across nearly 2,000 US patients using the therapy in routine clinical practice, including repeated same-day and consecutive-day treatment use patterns.

The study demonstrated very low rates of device-related adverse events (dAEs), reported in approximately 0.9% of patients (9 out of every 1,000) and 0.02% (2 out of every 10,000) of treatments, with no serious or systemic side effects. The findings reinforce the safety and flexibility of Nerivio across varied real-world treatment settings, including both preventive and acute migraine care.

"Migraine is highly variable, and many patients require flexibility in how they manage attacks over time," said Alit Stark-Inbar, PhD, Vice President of Medical Information and Research at Theranica. "These real-world findings reinforce that Nerivio can be used across varied treatment patterns while maintaining a consistent safety profile."

Theranica also announced expanded nationwide access for Nerivio, with insurance coverage now reaching more than 150 million lives across the United States. The addition of new coverage for patients aged 8 and older by a major national health insurance provider and several regional ones, effective immediately, expanded access for an additional 20 million lives, including additional coverage for patients across California and North Carolina.

Expanding payer access reflects increasing recognition of Nerivio's clinical utility, established safety profile, and broader adoption across both preventive and acute migraine care.

"The convergence of AI-powered innovation, expanding reimbursement, and a growing body of clinical and real-world evidence reflects the strong momentum behind Nerivio and our broader vision for migraine care," said Alon Ironi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Theranica. "Together, these milestones are accelerating our growth, expanding the reach of Nerivio, and solidifying its position as a new standard of care for both the acute and preventive treatment of migraine."

About Nerivio®

Nerivio® is the first and only FDA-cleared, prescription Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) therapy indicated for both acute and preventive treatment of migraine, establishing a new standard of care. Supported by more than 35 clinical studies, including randomized controlled trials and real-world evidence, Nerivio has demonstrated consistent efficacy, a favorable safety profile, and effectiveness in clinical practice.

Worn on the upper arm, Nerivio activates the body's endogenous pain-inhibitory pathways through Conditioned Pain Modulation (CPM), delivering targeted, drug-free relief. Cleared for patients aged 8 and older, it delivers patented electrical pulses without needles, systemic side effects, or drug interactions. Controlled through a smartphone app, Nerivio enables targeted, on-demand treatment aligned with how migraine occurs in real life—providing relief during attacks and reducing migraine frequency with preventive use.

Nerivio can be used as a first-line option in appropriate patients or in combination with certain generic medications, helping reduce the risk of medication overuse. It may be particularly beneficial for patients with complex treatment needs, including children, women of childbearing age, veterans, and individuals managing comorbidities or polypharmacy.

Widely used in clinical practice across the United States, Nerivio is covered by major health insurers, reaching more than 150 million covered lives and growing.

Nerivio represents the clinical validation of REN as a scalable therapeutic approach—combining precision neuromodulation with digital control and real-world usability. With broad and growing adoption, Nerivio is helping establish mechanism-based neuromodulation as a new standard of care in migraine treatment—redefining what is possible and delivering meaningful relief to people living with migraine.

About Theranica

Theranica is a growth-stage neuromodulation therapeutics company redefining migraine and other complex idiopathic pain conditions through its proprietary Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) technology. Grounded in the science of Conditioned Pain Modulation (CPM), REN selectively engages the body's endogenous pain-inhibitory pathways to deliver clinically validated, drug-free relief.

Built on this foundation, Theranica is establishing REN as a scalable, mechanism-driven therapeutics platform—translating endogenous regulatory systems into clinically deployable treatment. By moving beyond pharmacologic escalation, the company is advancing a new approach to pain management where existing options are often limited or unsustainable.

Theranica's flagship therapy, Nerivio®, is transforming migraine care and establishing a new standard of care. Nerivio is the first and only FDA-cleared prescription REN wearable indicated for both acute and preventive treatment of migraine. Approved for adults, adolescents, and children aged 8 and older, it is widely adopted in clinical practice across the United States and covered by major health insurers, reaching more than 150 million covered lives and growing—bringing access to a scale comparable to leading pharmacologic therapies. With demonstrated efficacy, safety, and ease of use across diverse patient populations, Nerivio delivers consistent, repeatable outcomes in real-world use and is positioned to become a first-line treatment option.

Theranica is advancing REN beyond migraine as a scalable mechanism of action, expanding access to effective, reimbursed, non-pharmacologic treatment options for patients across a broader range of chronic pain conditions.

Media Contact

Kris Barr

Executive Director, Public Relations & Investor Relations

Theranica

[email protected]

+1 410.919.7889

SOURCE Theranica