Theranostics Market Worth $4.3 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranostics Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.1 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $4.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of this market include rising number of cancer cases and increasing use of radiophamrceuticals for neurological applications. Therastostics find growth opportunities in emerging countries due to rising incidence of targeted diseases and increasing number of hospitals.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=111696976

Browse in-depth TOC on "Theranostics Market"

94 - Tables

40 - Figures

196 - Pages

Theranostics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $4.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End user, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Rising focus on precision medicine to propel the market

Radiopharmaceuticals segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Based on the product, the global theranostics market is segmented into diagnostic imaging, radiopharmaceuticals, IVD/Biomarker screening, and software and services. The radiopharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period and also accounted for the highest share of the theranostics market in 2022.

Prostate cancer application segment accounted for the largest share of the theransotics market, by application in 2022.

Based on application, the theranostics market is segmented into prostate cancer, bone metastasis, other cancer, and other applications. The prostate cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Factors such as the increasing awareness on the benefits of radiopharmaceuticals and rising adoption of theranostics treatment in end user facilities drive the growth of the market.

The hospitals and cancer care segment accounted for the largest share of the theranositcs market, by end user, in 2022

Based on end user, the global theranositcs market is segmented into hospitals and cancer centers, theranostics centers, and research and academic centers. The hospitals and cancer care centers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Consistent rise in the number of hospitals and rising old-age population are driving the growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific theranositcs market is anticipated to register the highest growth from 2023 to 2028. The key players of theranostics market are focusing on expanding their footprint in the APAC region. This region is witnessing a significant rise in the adoption of the treatment by different end user facilities in the region. Improvements in healthcare systems and rising healthcare expenditure are offering significant growth opportunities for the key players.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=111696976

Theranostics Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising focus on precision medicine to propel the market

Restraint:

Short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals

Opportunities:

Growth opportunities in emerging countries

Challenge:

Shortage of trained professionals

Key Market Players of Theranostics Industry:

As of 2022, prominent players in the theranostics market are Advanced Accelerator Applications (France), Bayer AG (Germany), and GE Healthcare (US) among others.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

By Designation: Director-level–14%, C-level–10%, and Others–76%

By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Rest of the World- 8%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=111696976

Theranostics Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall theranostics market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of associated diseases, rising use of radiophamrceuticals, rising focus on precision medicine), restraints (short life of radiopharmceuticals, unfavourable reimbursement scenario), opportunities (growth opportunities in emerging countries, advances in research and development of radiopharmceuticals), and challenges (hospital budget cuts and high equipment costs) influencing the growth of the theranostics market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the theranostics market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets–the report analyses the theranostics market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the theranostics market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Advanced Accelerator Applications ( France ), Bayer AG ( Germany ), GE Healthcare (US).

Related Reports:

Diagnostic Imaging Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Breast Lesion Localization Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Breast Imaging Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Oncology Information System Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/theranostics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/theranostics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets