Therap a Platinum Partner of Inclusion International's 17th World Congress

"Our World Congress brings our global network together to help lead the way to inclusion. We know the valuable role software and technology plays in the lives of people and are excited to have Therap on board," said Klaus Lachwitz, President, Inclusion International.

Therap is the US' leading electronic documentation software for providers and government organizations supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities. Additionally, disability providers across Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Philippines utilize Therap for daily documentation. Software tools include Individual Education Plans, vocational, children's services, supported living supports tracking, and physical, occupational and speech therapy tools. Therap's comprehensive system provides a flexible solution fitting industry needs and government regulations, ensuring audit trails and customized reporting for funder/donor organizations.

"Therap is excited for this opportunity and hopes to begin a long and fruitful relationship between Therap and Inclusion International," stated Richard Robbins, Chief Executive Officer at Therap Services.

We look forward to seeing you at the Inclusion International World Congress. For more information, please visit www.worldcongress2018.com.

About Therap

Therap provides secure, web-based documentation solution to over 4000 intellectual disability providers across the United States including over fifteen state governments I/DD departments and globally across Asia. Its certified EHR provides documentation, secure communication and data sharing between stakeholders including families and self-advocates. Learn more at www.TherapAsia.net.

About Inclusion International

Inclusion International is a global federation of people with intellectual disabilities and their families. Inclusion International has 200 members in 115 countries working to advance the human rights and full inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities and their families. Across all five regions, our global network works on our shared agenda to: support people to live and be included in their communities, make their own decisions, access inclusive education and contribute to inclusive development. Moreover, at our core we are a movement of people with intellectual disabilities and their families. Our global network is committed to building self-advocacy and supporting family leadership. Learn more at www.inclusion-international.org.

www.therapservices.net

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-a-platinum-partner-of-inclusion-internationals-17th-world-congress-300645519.html

SOURCE Therap Services

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

