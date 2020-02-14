Therap Announces National Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania February 2-4, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrapping up a successful national conference in Denver, Colorado, Therap looks ahead to its 2021 National Conference, with the City of Brotherly Love taking a turn as host. The annual event is a platform for system administrators, management and professionals from across the nation to share ideas and experiences, and learn from each other and expertise on implementation and processes they've developed, or are drafting to incorporate their data and accountability into the disability software's electronic health record.

This year's conference featured keynote speeches on EVV, Quality and System Change, Charting the LifeCourse, Automated Data Acquisition and the Therap's role in the Internet of Things. The three-day event welcomed more than 600 attendees, Therap users and administrators from across the US. More than 200 sessions were offered including workshops on EVV, data-driven outcomes, mobile apps, business intelligence dashboard reporting, program writing, community-based employment documentation and setting up system tools like pharmacy interface and electronic claims billing.

The Philadelphia conference includes tracts for agencies just starting to use the system, including specific module walk-throughs and user experiences, to advanced sessions and state-specific topics covering the scope of registrants' needs. Sessions on specific topics like dashboard reports/business intelligence, moving to community-based employment, tools for children's services providers, aging providers and agencies with early intervention and early childhood programs will be on the schedule. For state departments and representatives from state agencies, sessions on comprehensive incident management, eligibility and determination, referral, waiver management and waiting lists are covered. Breakout discussions on specific state regulations and the latest trends in the intellectual and developmental disability and broader LTSS field feature heavily in sessions, from Value-Based Reimbursement (VBR), managed care, health exchanges and interoperability to EVV and care coordination. The event is an opportunity for agency leaders to gather invaluable practical knowledge, processes and networking for their organizations.

About Therap Therap's comprehensive solution is used in HCBS Waiver, ICF/IID, LTSS and other services to document residential and community-based supports, employment, case management, incident reporting, training and electronic billing claim submissions directly to Medicaid.

