Therap Announces Online User Group via Free Webinar on Tracking Supported Employment Services

Intellectual and Developmental Disability providers and other human services providers currently use Therap's Employment module to track a range of related supports and documentation to assist in the process of employment. With Therap's Job Bank-Employer Database, Employment Specialists have the necessary tools to maintain a directory of community employers, positions available, hours, shift, payrates, contacts and skills required. They can build an accurate history of the individual's work experience and job details, including changes in pay, status, and other details. The Employment and Volunteering History form provides a comprehensive summary of employment services in one place, including assessments and accomplishments the individual has made throughout their work experience. Attachments can be used to store documents, assessments, or applications to the Employment History, creating a complete record of the individual's ongoing path to employment. Therap's Employment History module and affiliated data collection forms generate reports to measure progress and pull data collected across the employment tool.

Therap offers users free webinars for varying levels of skill or experience on a wide variety of system features. These webinars offer users an opportunity to learn about different Therap modules to enhance their skills in using the system and reporting, and to learn from other users how they are gathering necessary documentation, reporting and meeting state regulations. New webinars are posted monthly.

Users and guests interested in learning more about Therap features are invited to Register for upcoming webinars.

