Therap Announces Sponsorship and Exhibitor Opportunities for the 2024 In-Person National Conference

Therap Services

13 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, is offering diverse sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities at their in-person National Conference in 2024, allowing brands to garner extensive exposure in the Human Services Industry. Therap invites organizations to take advantage of this opportunity to amplify their reach and foster connections with conference attendees. Prospective sponsors and exhibitors are encouraged to submit their registration by October 15th, 2023, to receive maximum exposure through our conference page, social media platforms, and other marketing materials.

Therap's highly anticipated 2024 In-Person National Conference is slated to be held on February 6, 7, and 8 in Denver, Colorado. This event offers an unparalleled opportunity for organizations to gain visibility and showcase their products and services to members of the industry. Therap is thrilled to host this year's conference in a live, in-person setting. This conference is designed to be a nexus of innovation, bringing together industry professionals for an immersive experience.

The three-day event will feature an expansive program, including keynote speeches, breakout sessions, and panel discussions on a wide variety of topics related to electronic documentation, reporting, and communication in the developmental disabilities field. Participants can anticipate an assortment of opportunities for gaining valuable insights and hands-on experience. Moreover, it will offer sponsors and exhibitors a platform to showcase their unique offerings and forge lasting connections in the Human Services Industry.

Detailed information about the conference, including specifics on the call for presentations, Sponsor and Exhibitors details, and accommodations are available on the official conference webpage. Registration for the conference has officially opened, and prospective attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the Early Bird Tickets to secure their spot at an event full of rich insights and networking opportunities.

For more information on  2024 Therap In-Person National Conference, please visit: https://www.therapservices.net/nationalconference/2024-national/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net

