Therap Announces Sponsorship of the 2018 Charting the LifeCourse Showcase by UMKC Institute for Human Development

Therap's comprehensive disability software is also an Office of the National Coordinator (ONC) for Health Information Technology certified Electronic Health Record meeting multiple standards for Meaningful Use. Therap adheres to data privacy and protection principles required by HIPAA/HITECH and the ONC HIT Certification program. Within the system Therap has patented secure mechanisms allowing for the secure exchange of healthcare data with external providers via multiple platforms and domains. Therap's Pharmacy interface incorporates received messages from linked pharmacies directly in the appropriate HL7 format, seamlessly integrating drug and pharmacy details into the Medication History and Medication Administration Record within Therap. Users have further flexibility as to how the information is managed and recorded in the system.

Therap's tools adhere to state-specific billing requirements and maintains trading partner status to bill electronically to state Medicaid Management Information Systems in dozens of states, and processes claims for Managed Care Organizations including third-party insurers. Its claim generation process meets the HIPAA Version 5010 standard for electronic claim transactions. Billing allowances are included for daily, weekly and monthly units for billable services with rounding algorithms that calculate unique arrays of time increments. Individuals' attendance information includes specific type of service and notes, used to generate billable 837 claims. Because billing data is generated at the point-of-service with the configurable service data, units are swept quickly, checked against billable service requirements, and claims created in a fraction of time by front-office finance personnel.

