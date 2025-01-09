Therap Connect Introduces Enhanced Features to Streamline Sleep Tracking and User Activity Monitoring

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in offering HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions to organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, enhances user experience with advanced sleep tracking and activity monitoring features.

Therap's latest updates now allow data collected from smart devices to be directly accessed and managed within the Therap Services platform, as well as the Therap Connect app. This seamless integration centralizes critical health and wellness information, empowering providers to deliver person-centered care with greater efficiency.

A key highlight of these enhancements is the ability to configure T-Log criteria for documenting sleep data. Providers can choose to receive logs for every sleep session or focus on consecutive nights of poor-quality sleep. This flexibility ensures that the most relevant insights are captured and allows for targeted interventions. For example, identifying patterns of insufficient rest can help address factors affecting an individual's well-being, enabling providers to respond proactively to emerging needs.

Additionally, these updates simplify workflows by eliminating the need for separate systems to handle health data and documentation. With all essential information now available within the same platform, providers save time while maintaining accuracy. The robust permissions system ensures that sensitive data is securely shared, supporting compliance with privacy standards.

Further improvements in the User Activity and API Activity enhance transparency. Providers can now track changes in T-Log configurations with ease, including when T-Log settings are updated for specific individuals. These updates also allow for better oversight of agency-wide documentation processes, enabling teams to work collaboratively while staying informed.

Therap Services' commitment to innovation is evident in these updates, which bridge the gap between health data collection and meaningful, actionable insights. By bringing vital information directly into its platform, Therap simplifies care coordination, streamlines administrative tasks, and reinforces its dedication to improving the quality of support services across the human services industry.

