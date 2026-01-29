Therap Connect Supports Arlyn Wheelchair Scales, Simplifying Data Collection and Care Documentation

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, continues to expand the capabilities of Therap Connect by supporting integration with Arlyn Smart Wheelchair Scales, helping providers simplify data collection and strengthen care documentation.

Through Therap Connect, organizations can connect with Arlyn's Smart Wheelchair Scales—including both platform and hanging scale options—to streamline the capture of accurate weight data. This connection reduces manual entry, supports consistency, and allows staff to focus more on care delivery rather than administrative tasks.

Simplifying Data Collection at the Point of Care

By connecting Arlyn Wheelchair Scales to Therap Connect, teams can automatically send readings into Therap Services, reducing errors and ensuring timely, accessible data. Saving weights directly in the mobile app further streamlines collection across settings.

Flexible for Any Care Environment

Arlyn Scales can be used with multiple individuals without separate Arlyn accounts, supporting shared equipment in residential and day programs while keeping documentation accurate.

Built for Everyday Use

Arlyn's Platform and Hanging Wheelchair Scale options offer features designed to support daily operations, including data transmission via Wi-Fi and touchscreen interfaces. When paired with Therap Connect, these tools help teams collect and document information efficiently without adding complexity to existing routines.

Why This Matters for Providers

Reduce manual data entry and paperwork

Improve accuracy and consistency of documentation

Save staff time during routine data collection

Strengthen overall care documentation processes

Therap Connect's support for Arlyn Wheelchair Scales reflects Therap's ongoing commitment to connecting practical technologies that help providers deliver high-quality, person-centered services supported by reliable data.

