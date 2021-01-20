Therap, currently supporting over 180 North Carolina Providers, releases Interface with Sandata Aggregator in NC for collection of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Data

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading software solution in the United States for electronic documentation in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) settings, introduces its Sandata Aggregator Interface for providers in North Carolina to allow the exchange of Electronic Visit Verification, EVV, data. The system will benefit the providers of North Carolina because they now have the ability to directly submit EVV data collected through Therap's Electronic Visit Verification tool to the Sandata Aggregator Interface. The State also has to implement the interface according to the Federal EVV requirements in North Carolina. Therap's interface with Sandata allows providers to collect the necessary data from staff for required EVV visits and submit the data directly to the Sandata state aggregator.

Therap's Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module captures all six Federally required data elements including:

Type of service performed Individual receiving the service Date of the service Location of service delivery Staff providing the service Time the service begins and ends

Users of this module will be able to build staff schedules, track staff hours and monitor individual service allocation. Furthermore, the EVV module is particularly beneficial for eliminating billing discrepancies. Users will be able to use the Sandata Aggregator to obtain various information from the Schedule Slot form, Service Authorization, and Funding Source. Staff can easily check-in/out electronically and remotely with the help of a mobile device which includes geolocation and timestamp features. The staff have the ability to sync captured data successfully with the interface but in order to do that, they must be in Active status, must be schedulable from the Staff Setup page, and must have an SSN and EVV ID added.

About Therap

Therap Services provides secure, web-based documentation, communication and electronic billing services to 7000+ Home and Community Based Service providers across the United States as well as for twenty state government ID systems of care. This includes a certified EHR, HIPAA compliant Medicaid and private billing, service documentation and secure communication and data sharing between all stakeholders including families and self advocates.

