Therap Enhances Mobile Apps with Expanded Module Capabilities to Improve Care Coordination and Streamline Service Delivery

TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services fields, has added new features to its mobile applications, offering streamlined documentation and enhanced navigation to help users deliver quality care more efficiently through accessible mobile technology.

A few significant enhancements include extending the ISP Program module's data submission timeframe from six months to 13 months, allowing users to submit data with collection dates within the past 13 months. Therap's Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) and scheduling features ensure that staff can seamlessly check in and out through the app, maintaining accurate and accountable service tracking while meeting 21st Century Cures Act requirements and state-specific standards. Additionally, updates to the Medication Administration Record (MAR) now restrict caregivers from recording medication times that exceed the current time, improving validation checks, ensuring compliance, and supporting accuracy in medication tracking.

Therap's mobile apps continue to provide comprehensive tools for effective documentation and team coordination. The mobile apps feature secure login options, a user-friendly dashboard, and access to key tools that allow staff to document services and supports using ISP Data, enter progress notes through T-Logs, communicate securely with their team via Secure Communications (SComm), and record medication administration using the MAR. Additionally, the apps support service tracking through Scheduling and EVV, facilitate time-based data documentation via Time Tracking, and also allow users to store videos securely in the Video Library. Therap's highly secure mobile apps feature biometric authentication and allow users to self reset their own passwords. The mobile application is available for both Android and iOS platforms and may be enabled by the provider agency.

Therap's mobile applications enable real-time service documentation in HCBS and LTSS settings, allowing professionals in the Human Services field to record and access data remotely at the point of service. The app supports providers in documenting and reviewing community-based services to enhance care quality across the human services sector.

