Therap Expands Reporting Capabilities with New Features to Support Better Management, Strengthen Compliance, and Enhance Person-Centered Care

TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in delivering HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and broader human services sector, continues to refine its system capabilities. With its latest updates to the report library, Therap aims to streamline management, enhance visibility, and provide more accurate, actionable insights for service providers, furthering its commitment to quality care and efficient operations.

These recent updates focus on enhancing scheduling, incident tracking, and oversight reporting—key areas that play a crucial role in daily provider workflows. Therap has added features that allow for more effective tracking of schedules, especially when managing shift approvals and time zones, which are now aligned with an individual's local time. Therap's GER Interval Report has also been refined to include detailed review time tracking, offering a better view of incident timelines and improving oversight and response time.

Further updates have introduced enhancements to oversight and user detail reports. The addition of new columns for tracking specific developmental and intellectual disabilities aids organizations in meeting regulatory and program-specific requirements. Other updates, like the new "Signature Completed" status for user actions and expanded details for medication and individual data forms, simplify data entry and improve audit readiness. These improvements reflect Therap's dedication to helping organizations achieve compliance with ease and efficiency.

Therap's dedication to continuous improvement goes beyond technical upgrades; it represents a broader mission to support organizations with tools that meet the unique demands of the human services field. By making essential information more manageable, Therap enables service providers to allocate resources effectively, streamline reporting processes, and focus more on the individuals they serve. Each new feature in the report library highlights Therap's role as a trusted partner, committed to remaining at the forefront of care management technology. These enhancements help organizations meet evolving standards in compliance, transparency, and Person-Centered support, empowering providers to deliver exceptional care with confidence.

