Therap Expands Support with Certified Trainer Program to Empower Users Through Advanced Training and Peer Education

TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, a national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services sectors, is expanding its support to users through a newly imagined and innovative Certified Trainer Program. This program is designed to enhance the expertise of Therap users, empowering them through structured training and peer-based education to maximize the use and benefits of Therap's system.

The Certified Trainer Program provides a unique opportunity for users to deepen their understanding of Therap's system. By joining, participants connect with a community of experts and gain access to exclusive resources, workshops, and discussion groups where they can share insights and best practice experiences. This collaborative environment fosters growth, allowing trainers to engage in thought-provoking exchanges with other certified trainers and Therap professionals—amplifying their expertise while contributing to a shared knowledge base.

Certified Trainers gain access to exclusive resources, including early previews of new modules and system updates, as well as a demo account to refine their skills. By staying ahead of new developments, certified trainers are well-equipped to provide up-to-date training to their own teams and peers. Furthermore, participants have the chance to present or engage in webinars and user groups, increasing their visibility in the Therap community and allowing them to take an active role in shaping how others use the system.

The program's requirements ensure that only dedicated and knowledgeable users are certified. Initial evaluation and periodic recertification requirements contribute to maintaining high standards. These certified trainers ultimately play a key role in improving support for individuals served by their organizations by leveraging Therap's tools effectively.

Therap's Certified Trainer Program aligns with its vision to enhance the quality of care in human services by building a strong network of trained, knowledgeable professionals. This program not only elevates the skills of trainers but also supports Therap's mission to advocate for best practices and consistent, high-quality documentation across the human services industry.

For more information on Therap's Certified Trainer Program, please visit

https://help.therapservices.net/s/certified-trainer-program

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at https://www.therapservices.net/

