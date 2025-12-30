Therap Services Improves Sleep Reporting with the Enhanced 'Sleep Details' Section

TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has introduced key enhancements to its Sleep Tracking Reports. These updates are designed to give providers clearer insights, support more data-driven monitoring, and make sleep-related documentation easier to understand and use in everyday service delivery.

A More Informative and User-Friendly Sleep Details Section



Therap has renamed the 'Sleep State' section across the Individual Summary and Caseload Sleep History reports to 'Sleep Details', reflecting its expanded purpose and improved clarity. This section now provides a more meaningful summary of an individual's sleep session by directly connecting it to the Sleep Score graph. When users select a session from the graph, the Sleep Details area updates instantly to show a clearer picture of the person's sleep quality and patterns.

This streamlined presentation allows staff to quickly understand how well a person slept, identify possible trends, and make better support decisions without sorting through complex data.

Improved Visibility for Better Support Planning



With more intuitive navigation and clearer summaries, providers can now really view sleep information more efficiently. The enhanced Sleep Details section helps teams:

Spot changes in sleep quality sooner

Track sleep trends over time

Use easy-to-read summaries to guide health discussions

Strengthen person-centered planning with more reliable insights

Why This Matters for Providers



By focusing on clarity and usability, these updates reduce the administrative time staff spend interpreting sleep data while increasing confidence in the information they rely on. Providers can make faster, more informed decisions about individual support needs, helping improve overall health outcomes and consistency of care.

This enhancement reflects Therap's ongoing mission to deliver intuitive, effective tools that support high-quality services and empower agencies to better understand and respond to the needs of the individuals they serve.

Learn More

To know more, visit:

https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at:

https://www.therapservices.net/

