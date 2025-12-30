Therap Services Improves Sleep Reporting with the Enhanced 'Sleep Details' Section

News provided by

Therap Services

Dec 30, 2025, 13:00 ET

TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has introduced key enhancements to its Sleep Tracking Reports. These updates are designed to give providers clearer insights, support more data-driven monitoring, and make sleep-related documentation easier to understand and use in everyday service delivery.

A More Informative and User-Friendly Sleep Details Section

Therap has renamed the 'Sleep State' section across the Individual Summary and Caseload Sleep History reports to 'Sleep Details', reflecting its expanded purpose and improved clarity. This section now provides a more meaningful summary of an individual's sleep session by directly connecting it to the Sleep Score graph. When users select a session from the graph, the Sleep Details area updates instantly to show a clearer picture of the person's sleep quality and patterns.

This streamlined presentation allows staff to quickly understand how well a person slept, identify possible trends, and make better support decisions without sorting through complex data.

Improved Visibility for Better Support Planning

With more intuitive navigation and clearer summaries, providers can now really view sleep information more efficiently. The enhanced Sleep Details section helps teams:

  • Spot changes in sleep quality sooner
  • Track sleep trends over time
  • Use easy-to-read summaries to guide health discussions
  • Strengthen person-centered planning with more reliable insights

Why This Matters for Providers

By focusing on clarity and usability, these updates reduce the administrative time staff spend interpreting sleep data while increasing confidence in the information they rely on. Providers can make faster, more informed decisions about individual support needs, helping improve overall health outcomes and consistency of care.

This enhancement reflects Therap's ongoing mission to deliver intuitive, effective tools that support high-quality services and empower agencies to better understand and respond to the needs of the individuals they serve.

Learn More

To know more, visit:

https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at:

https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Therap Services Enhances Individual Plan Workflows to Boost Efficiency and Improve User Experience

Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports...

Therap Services Enhances User Experience with the Release of the New Therap HomePage

Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics