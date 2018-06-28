Therap Helps States and Providers Meet State Incident Management Audit Recommendations Outlined in Joint Report by the Office of Inspector General (OIG)

Assess incident reporting

Assess response and review of incidents

Assess investigations

Assess corrective actions

Assess identification and response to incident trends

Therap's incident management tool for critical incident reporting facilitates these model practice recommendations. Within Therap's oversight account, state agencies receive appropriate and timely notifications of critical incidents documented by providers for individuals falling under their oversight or jurisdiction. Users configure their notification profile to receive alerts via text or email regarding incidents of selected classification, or to be notified remotely of reports containing allegations of or identified abuse/neglect/exploitation. Incidents within Therap maintain multi-level access control so that allegations of abuse, neglect or exploitation alert and are viewable by investigators or supervisors with appropriate view rights.

To maintain transparency and maintain a clear audit trail including the authenticity of the report, state or agency staff can track or restrict whether event details were changed at any point, who changed details, and require comment from the user. Notification reports reveal who was alerted of the event, staff actions and additional steps taken in response to the event. All modifications or viewing of the record is a monitored activity within Therap, with automated time and date stamping per activity or action. Each edit and update action regarding an incident report shows the electronic signature of the user, while the status marker shows where the report is in the process, whether submission, review, approval, audit or post follow-up and closure/resolution. One unified report viewable by multiple teams and entities throughout its lifespan, resulting in a higher level of transparency, accountability and accuracy.

