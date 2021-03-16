Therap implements CDC Lists of Vaccines in Immunization Records from its Suite of Health Tracking Tools to enhance Electronic Health Records Management for Human Services Providers

WATERBURY, Conn., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services offers several Health Tracking tools as one of the features of the comprehensive Electronic Health Records (EHR) solution for providers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and the broader Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) settings. Therap's Immunization tool, available within its suite of Health Tracking tools, now implements the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists of vaccines and other essential information as provided by the CDC. Therap's electronic Immunization Records offer the descriptions for the current list of vaccines, immunizations, TB Tests, and Immune Globulin using the terminology as provided by the CDC.

Therap's Immunization tool is designed to facilitate the efficient tracking and management of Immunization Records for individuals in HCBS/LTSS settings who are vulnerable to complications from diseases that are preventable through vaccines. This tool allows service providers to electronically document important information related to the administration of different types of vaccines so that an organized history of all the administered vaccinations can be recorded and tracked, and their effects can be identified as well as monitored to minimize risks and achieve a desirable outcome. Therap software consolidates the related information into a single centralized record for each individual which allows the electronically documented information to be effectively managed and retained in a HIPAA-compliant platform.

The Immunization tool is a component of Therap's Health Tracking module which functions in conjunction with other tools within Therap's suite of Health Tracking tools including Appointments, Vital Signs, Seizures, Infection Tracking, Blood Glucose, Medication History, and more. The Health Tracking module allows providers to efficiently track different types of health data and generate detailed reports and monthly reports.

