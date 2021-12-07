Therap includes the option to submit Person-Centered Data from the Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module to support individuals

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification module is designed to allow service providers to build staff schedules for monitoring individual service allocation and authenticating service provision in order to meet the Federal and State Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) requirements in accordance with the 21st Century Cures Act.

With the ability to directly submit Person-Centered Data from the Scheduling/EVV module, users can directly submit the documented data on the progress of goals set in the Service/Program Plan of Therap's Person-Centered Planning and Service Data Collection tools. This convenient option helps service providers to effortlessly complete service documentation and easily connect it to EVV data for State and Federal compliance. Additionally, Therap users can benefit from an automated message in the system that reminds them to complete service documentation from the schedule slot each time they check-out of schedules where the service is associated with an EVV supported Service Data Collection tool.

Therap Services offers service providers, in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and the broader Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) communities, Person-Centered Planning tools to develop detailed service plans for individuals receiving support. Therap's Person-Centered Planning and Service Data Collection tools provide users with an enhanced workflow for planning and documenting individual supports. These tools can be used to define goals and objectives for programs designed to assist individuals and provide guidelines to be followed in order to achieve those objectives. Therap's Service Data Collection tools provide the means to collect and record data in order to track progress of goals set in the Service/Program Plan which can then be used to generate reports and drive the progress of outcomes.

Therap's Person-Centered Planning tools create a shared vision of a good life with a complete range of Service Data Collection tools which allow support professionals and case managers to reference goals and individual outcomes statuses.

For more information on Therap's system functionalities for Services, Goals and Outcomes Tracking, visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/configurable-documentation-goal-outcomes-tracking/

