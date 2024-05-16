Therap Interfaces with a new Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Aggregator to Assist Care Providers in New Hampshire

TORRINGTON, Conn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in delivering HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and broader human services sector, introduces First Data, the new interface integrated with Therap in New Hampshire. This collaboration signifies a leap forward in the domain of electronic documentation for care providers. It offers a streamlined approach to Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), catering to the dynamic needs for Medicaid personal care services and Home Health Care Services (HHCS) in New Hampshire.

In compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act, states are required to implement an Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) system to verify the delivery of specific home and community-based services. This verification is necessary for states to continue receiving federal financial support for these services, as outlined by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

New Hampshire has collaborated with First Data to implement the Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) system and data aggregator. Therap's interfacing with First Data enables Medicaid personal care services (PCS) and home health care services (HHCS) in the state to utilize the Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) system. This ensures that care is delivered as outlined in the care plan and authorized by the Department, while also ensuring that publicly funded resources are managed and spent appropriately.

Adhering to State and Federal policies, Therap's EVV software captures the following federally required information: type of service performed; individual receiving the service; date of the service; location of service delivery; caregiver providing the services and time the service begins and ends.

Therap's EVV tools provide a comprehensive solution designed to enable service providers to document data from the point of service. With the implementation of First Data, users in New Hampshire are empowered by enhanced capabilities within Therap's system. This streamlines the process, saving valuable time and resources for care providers, while upholding compliance standards and maximizing operational efficacy.

