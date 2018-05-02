Therap Introduces EHR Documentation to University of Southern Mississippi Students

In the same vein, the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) seized the opportunity to partner with Therap to expose its students to EHR documentation. Therap's Senior Trainer & Implementation Specialist Stephanie Norton and Southeast Business Development Consultant Maureen O'Connell collaborated to create a simulated EHR documentation environment for students in USM's Therapeutic Recreation program.

Therap Services, national leader in the intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD) EHR industry, was founded on the concept of a paperless system that could save agencies and providers time, money and resources while improving communication, accountability, and risk management. Ultimately, this provides higher quality supports for individuals served. Therap's robust EHR suite includes more than 70 modules.

Using Therap's documentation system, students interfaced with various I/DD EHRs and learned more about the electronic documentation process. Although the instruction did not involve actual patients or individuals with developmental disabilities, Therap was instrumental in providing students with real-world experience. "Over the past several years, we have noticed that our students needed more exposure to electronic documentation," said Rick Green, Ph.D, a Therapeutic Recreation professor at USM. "Our internship supervisors have stated that they would really like to see the students more prepared to work with electronic documentation prior to starting their internship."

As a result, plans are underway to add EHR documentation to the program's curriculum. Green credits Therap with providing relevant instruction that reflect skills necessary for students' work requirements. "Although we do prepare them for many tasks related to documentation, we were not giving them an opportunity to practice documentation in an electronic format," Green said. "Therap has taken us a long way toward filling that void."

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-introduces-ehr-documentation-to-university-of-southern-mississippi-students-300641413.html

SOURCE Therap Services

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

