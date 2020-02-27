Therap Introduces Enhancements to Suite of Health Tracking Tools

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Health Tracking modules have undergone enhancements to their interface, both for system cohesion and ease of use by health professionals and care providers supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The new module design maintains functionality, including reporting, data entry, full audit tracking and notifications, while streamlining the number of steps with user feedback guiding a more efficient process. Therap's health tracking features give provider agencies a range tools to efficiently track health data and visualize that data with detailed reports feeding robust health dashboards. Through notifications and comprehensive assessments, reports and directed guidance for staff charting data, including outliers and safety protocols, the tools within Therap provide a flexible way to record and follow up on the medical needs and well-being of persons receiving services.

The LTSS software's health tracking suite includes vital signs, height/weight monitoring, immunizations, infections, intake/elimination, seizure tracking and wound treatment. Nurses schedule appointments and lab tests for individuals on Therap that alert staff calendars and dashboards. Nursing reports include information pertaining to allergies, dietary guidelines and medical diagnoses along with user-configured health tracking fields. The Medication History tool allows RNs and LPNs to record medication passes and current, past medications and treatments. This includes detailed label information like side effects, drug-allergy reactions and drug-drug interactions, giving nurses and med pass teams the necessary information to avoid medication errors.

Valuable insight into trends help agencies make informed decisions using Therap's Business Intelligence tool, creating customizable dashboards aggregating desired health tracking data in charts and graphs. This helps agencies evaluate the overall health of individuals at the program level and helps them leverage staff-collected data to make informed decisions in identifying patterns, concerns, improving the quality of care and directing staff and additional resources.

Therap's HIPAA, ARRA and HITECH compliant LTSS software applications are widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS) and other human services and intellectual and developmental disabilities provider settings for documentation, communication and reporting. Therap's web-based system provides person-centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations working with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

