Therap Introduces TeleHealth Billing feature for Colorado EVV

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Using TeleHealth contacts for eligible EVV services and Billing has been approved in Colorado. Therap Services promptly introduced TeleHealth into its application to support the Colorado legislation in a manner consistent with "CMS COVID - 19 General Billing Guidance – Adding Place of Service '02 – Telehealth' to Claims".

Therap believes TeleHealth services are essential for individuals receiving support within human service settings during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing access to healthcare, while decreasing the challenges and risks associated with traditional in-person medical appointments.

Therap EVV allows easy transfer of EVV contacts to the Health First Colorado using the Sandata Data Aggregator Interface to transfer records with the Medicaid requirements of:

Type of service performed Individual receiving the service Date of the service Location of service delivery Staff providing the service Time the service begins/ends

Therap's Documentation System is a comprehensive solution that manages an individual's data from application, to service planning to service delivery tracking, including an EVV solution with a seamless upload to the Colorado data aggregator. Developing a secure and easy to use system can be a daunting task. However, with Therap's Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, potential and existing Therap users can begin implementation of the full system or adding the EVV interface to an existing system. In addition to a fully functioning documentation system, Therap provides training and support as a bundle with the software. Therap's EVV solution can be utilized using mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, with Therap's Android or iOS apps. There are a multitude of ways that staff can complete primary check-in and check-out for EVV compliance via the web, mobile application (Android and iOS), offline application, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and Fixed Visit Verification (FVV). Module features also include built-in scheduling or slot management, self-check in options, and reporting tools.

