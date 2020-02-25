Therap Mobile Apps Provide Real-Time Service Documentation in HCBS and LTSS Settings

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's disability software provides mobile apps to staff supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, enabling them to document on-the-go in a HIPAA-compliant manner. Utilizing Therap's mobile apps, staff can not only securely access pertinent data remotely with their handheld devices, but also verify documentation quickly and seamlessly from wherever in the community services are being provided. Therap's highly secure mobile apps are available for both Android and iOS platforms and may be enabled by the provider agency.

Providers staff enter progress notes, communicate with the broader team, enter goals and services, and record medication administration in the app. Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) is available for providers to meet the 21st Century CURES Act requirements, providing accountable and verifiable service delivery.

Tools available within Therap's mobile app allow Program Managers and Quality Assurance Directors to view data recorded at the point-of-service, from wherever in the field they happen to be located. This connects members of the team to the data collection, improving quality of service. App users have secure photo features within Therap, date and time-stamping each entry. A HIPAA security feature, photos taken within the app are directly uploaded to Therap, leaving no photo on the device. Actions taken by the documenting service provider is coupled with their electronic signature, whether viewing, submitting, updating or deleting an entry. Along with GPS location tracking, this robust multi-level data authentication enables Quality Assurance personnel to monitor service provision, increasing accountability and transparency while reducing or eliminating an agency's exposure to give-back or recoupment.

Therap's mobile app's EVV tool manages the service delivery authentication process. Providers collect data in the field, from the point-of-service by the person directly providing the services. To increase efficiency, Therap's EVV works with Therap's Scheduling to build and review staff schedules. Staff see their location assignments and use the map to navigate service locations, noting services provided. With geolocation and timestamp features standard, staff easily touch to verify service, location, add notes, and reliably check-in and out using their handheld device, often with a single swipe.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA, FERPA, ARRA and HITECH compliant LTSS software applications are widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS) and other ID/DD provider settings for documentation, communication and reporting.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap Services

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

