Therap Offers Resources for Training HCBS, I/DD and LTSS Support Providers to Assist in Continuing Service Provision during COVID-19 Crisis

WATERBURY, Conn., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Electronic Health Records (EHR) software offers a wide array of online resources so that agencies supporting individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) and other LTSS needs may train their staff members to optimally utilize Therap's suite of applications during the COVID-19 outbreak. Therap's official website features ongoing initiatives by the team, numerous learning materials and updated information on new releases which can facilitate virtual or remote visits to individuals. Additionally, Therap offers self-paced, on-demand online courses via its Training Academy platform which can be utilized remotely to complete courses on significant Therap modules.

Therap is offering an increased number of web-based trainings to facilitate remote or virtual visits to individuals with I/DD and help overcome the challenges imposed by COVID-19. Users can join live webinars, online user groups and virtual conferences to learn and interact with Therap experts in real time as well as view recorded videos of these learning sessions at their own convenience. Aside from the online resources, Therap's Training Academy platform provides the ideal solution to agencies wanting to fulfill staff training requirements while minimizing the need for teams to congregate for in-person, onsite trainings. Therap's Training Academy currently offers over 60 on demand courses structured with standard training content and objectives that can be found at agency new hire trainings or Therap regional conferences and are available to users from remote locations. The courses are available 24/7, allowing users to take the courses at their own pace and convenient schedule for flexible remote training.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA, ARRA and HITECH-compliant Developmental Disabilities software applications are broadly used in home and community-based services (HCBS) and other ID/DD provider settings for documentation, communication, reporting and electronic billing. Therap offers secure modules including incident reports, medication administration records (MAR), goal tracking, health records, supported employment notes, nursing notes and progress notes, and many more. Therap also offers staff support for employee training management by certified trainers.

Learn more at https://www.therapservices.net/

Related Links

https://help.therapservices.net/app/covid-19-awareness

SOURCE Therap Services

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

