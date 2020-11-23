Therap releases its Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) data integration interface so that NY providers can interface directly to the eMedNY Exchange

WATERBURY, Conn., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading software solution for HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation for LTSS providers, introduces its EVV data integration interface for providers in New York to support the State of New York eMedNY Exchange in an efficient, secure, and legally compliant manner. Therap's EVV software captures all six federally required data elements while allowing easy transfer of visit information to the state aggregator using the eMedNY Exchange:

Type of service performed Individual receiving the service Date of the service Location of service delivery Staff providing the service Time the service begins/ends

Therap's Documentation System is a comprehensive solution that manages an individual's data from their application, to service planning, to service delivery tracking including an EVV solution and now provides a seamless upload to the NY data aggregator interface. Developing a secure and easy to use system can be a daunting task. However, with Therap's Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) potential and existing Therap users can begin implementation of the full system or adding the interface to an existing system the day an agreement is reached. In addition to a fully functioning system Therap provides training and support as a bundle with the software. With Therap's EVV software utilized using handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets with Therap's Android and iOS apps. Staff can complete primary check-in and check-out via the web, mobile application (Android and iOS), offline application, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and Fixed Visit Verification (FVV). Features also include built-in scheduling or slot management, self-check in options, and reporting tools. Use https://www.therapservices.net/contact/ with questions or to request for a demonstration.

Therap's Scheduling/EVV module has been integrated with the Staff Action Plans for Community Habilitation service providers in New York. Therap's Staff Action Plan module contains recommended key elements such as TABS ID Number, Medicaid Number and Care Coordination Organization. This integration is essential for verifying billing claims through EVV.

About Therap

Therap's has been providing a secure HIPAA-compliant EVV documentation package for individuals receiving Long Term Services and Supports since 2003. Therap's COTS and SaaS approach provides a cost effective solution with a robust secure software system bundled with professional support.

Source: https://www.therapservices.net/electronic-visit-verification/

