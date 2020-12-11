Therap Releases New Individual Demographic Form (IDF) with Enhanced User Interface for HCBS/LTSS Service Providers

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, in the effort to provide greater flexibility and efficiency in documentation for disability service providers, is happy to announce enhancements to its Individual Demographic Form (IDF) module (previously Individual Data Form).

The module features a new user interface, enhanced functionality and additional features. Configurable PDFs are also now available. Additional modules related to the new IDF such as the Demographic Report, Individual Home Page, and Individual Data Excel Import, have been updated with a new layout for easy synchronization of information and effortless user navigation.

