Therap Responds with Agency Performance Dashboards for Human Service Sectors Impacted by Value-Based Care Payments

WATERBURY, Conn., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand of value-based care in the healthcare sector drives agencies supporting protected populations to shift increasingly towards measurable service data collection and intentional strategic reporting. Desired outcomes of provided services and supports are measured against the cost of service delivery by funders to determine overall value.

Therap's Agency Performance Dashboards provide HCBS and LTSS agencies with a constructive tool to create customized measurement outcomes for individuals across programs, service types, domains, providers and oversight agencies by monthly or yearly aggregation of data in simple and effective visual representations against established benchmarks or domains. The array of visual representations available within Therap's Business Intelligence suite include tables, charts, graphs and reports.

Desired outcome frameworks can be customized to successfully comply with specific state regulation standards by correlating state quality indicators with essential outcomes. Beyond this, customers can establish additional frameworks and aggregate reports on outcomes. This allows for leverage of the collective data to measure the effectiveness of the supports and determine the success of strategic planning goals or the proximity of reaching internal benchmarks.

Therap currently features several intuitive dashboards including Demographics, Incident Management, Health Tracking, Billing, and Data-Driven Outcomes. The collective use of available dashboards provides human service agencies with invaluable insight into trends and exceptions within their data so that they are able to leverage data to make informed decisions to maintain excellence in quality.

Therap's HIPAA compliant Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities software is used in Home & Community-Based Services (HCBS) settings for documentation, communication, reporting, and billing, and by the broader Long Term Supports & Services (LTSS) community.

