Therap Services Announces 2025 National Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on February 4-5-6

TORRINGTON, Conn., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading organization providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation software to caregivers supporting individuals in HCBS, LTSS, and other human services settings is excited to announce its highly anticipated National Conference, set to take place February 4-6, 2025, in the vibrant city of Nashville, Tennessee. This premier event, held at the Sheraton Music City, Nashville Airport, will bring together industry leaders, experts, and Therap customers from across the country for three days of immersive learning, networking, and innovation.

The 2025 Therap National Conference will provide attendees with the latest insights and expert-led sessions to help organizations evolve their use of the system. This event is an unparalleled opportunity to engage with thought leaders, share best practices, and explore cutting-edge solutions in the field of developmental disabilities services.

The three-day event will offer comprehensive sessions covering a broad range of topics related to electronic documentation, reporting, and communication in the developmental disabilities field. Attendees can look forward to numerous opportunities for gaining valuable insights and practical experience.

In addition, there will be opportunities for attendees to present to their peers. Therap users are encouraged to share innovative ideas, experiences, and best practices at the 2025 Therap National Conference. User presentations are highly valued and most attended at Therap conferences.

Recognizing the need for convenient and comfortable accommodations, Therap Services has secured room blocks at the Sheraton Music City, Nashville Airport Hotel. This arrangement provides attendees with options for their stay during the conference.

More detailed information regarding the conference program, user presentations, Sponsors and Exhibitors, and accommodations can be found on the official conference webpage.

Registration for the conference is now open and tickets are available. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot at what promises to be an exciting and informative experience.

This event is exclusively for Therap customers, prospective customers, and other approved or invited guests. Registrants are subject to acceptance by Therap Services.

