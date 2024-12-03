Therap Services Announces Preliminary Schedule for the 2025 National Conference: Highlights of Upcoming Session Topics

TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, is pleased to announce the preliminary schedule for the 2025 Therap National Conference. Scheduled for February 4-6, 2025, the conference will be held at the Sheraton Music City Nashville Airport Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, welcoming professionals for three days of collaboration, learning, and networking.

Join Therap for this immersive three-day event to connect, learn, and share experiences with Therap team members and users. This event will offer over 200 sessions on essential topics to help attendees enhance operations and improve service delivery. Sessions will cover effective strategies for training employees who require additional technology support, practical solutions for common Scheduling and Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) challenges, key methods for optimizing health tracking and Medication Administration Record (MAR) processes, and Therap's reporting across the application and so much more.

In addition, the conference will feature Tennessee-specific sessions covering Billing, Person-Centered Planning, Health/Medical, Quality Assurance, and more, tailored specifically for Therap users in Tennessee.

The conference will also include hands-on bootcamps and opportunities for one-on-one meetings with Therap experts, giving attendees personalized support to maximize the potential of Therap applications. Additionally, user presentations will be featured in two formats: panel discussions and formal presentations, allowing users to share best practices and insights.

More detailed information regarding the conference, accommodations and session topics can be found on the official conference webpage .

Registration for the conference is now open and tickets are available. Attendees are encouraged to register now and be a part of an exciting and informative experience.

This event is exclusively for Therap customers, prospective customers, and other approved or invited guests. Registrants are subject to acceptance by Therap Services.

