Therap Services Awarded New U.S. Patent for Integrated HIPAA-compliant Computer Security System for Verifying and Billing Long Term Services, including Data Collection, Proof of Service Delivery, and Electronic Visit Verification

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in EHR software systems, delivering data-driven and HIPAA-compliant solutions to service providers supporting individuals in Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and other human services settings, is happy to be awarded U.S. patent # 11,449,954.

The patent relates to systems and methods for sharing the information of an individual under care across at least two organizations in an integrated manner. The patent covers an integrated web application and system of data collection relating to an individual's care, and for creating and recording data that supports proof of service delivery, which includes a type of service performed, an individual receiving the service, a date of the service, a location of service delivery, an individual providing the service, and the time when the service begins and ends. It also provides access and communication for Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) including services provided in the individual's home.

Therap has built a system that includes integrated modules which have been designed to facilitate the processes related to needs assessment, intake, budget planning and development, budget approval, tracking of service utilization along with submission and payment of billing claims through state payment systems. Therap helps facilitate and record the entire process starting from eligibility determination at the state level to reimbursement of payment at the provider level.

Particularly for the budgeting needs of states, Therap has integrated functionalities for creating budgets for individuals. It allows for tracking services and utilization of authorized units through electronic submission of billing claims by the providers under whom individuals are receiving services. Moreover, Therap's EVV tools provide a comprehensive solution designed to enable service providers to document data from the point of service. Users can easily monitor the schedules of care providers, track duration of staff visit, and other essential data elements, through Therap's web and mobile applications.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive eSolution for Person-Centered services, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/patents/

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

SOURCE Therap Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

