Therap Services Awarded with G2 Leader, Leader Americas, Best Support and More for Winter 2024 Across Multiple Categories

Therap Services

16 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of electronic record and documentation services for agencies and care professionals supporting individuals within Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS), Home & Community Based Services (HCBS), and other human services settings, continues to receive recognition for its exceptional contributions to the healthcare and human services industry. In the recently released Winter 2024 report by G2.com, Therap Services has received several prestigious awards such as Leader, Best Support, Leader Americas, and more.

The acknowledgment by G2.com reinforces Therap's standing as a key player in providing comprehensive electronic health record solutions. Users have consistently praised Therap's commitment to excellence and its user-friendly approach in these specific software categories. The accolades showcase Therap's commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions across a spectrum of healthcare services.

G2 users have shared their experiences with Therap Services:

"Therap truly meets all needs when it comes to compliance, privacy, resources, and support!" - Statewide Director of Quality & Engagement.

"Therap helped our 20+ year old corporate adult foster care step into the future of direct care documentation & management by offering products that get the job done thoughtfully and efficiently. We chose to invest in this dynamic web-based system for better oversight & remote work capabilities, and really appreciate the option to build & add at our own pace." - Director of a Small Business.

The Winter 2024 G2.com report reaffirms Therap Services' position as a leader and innovator in the electronic health record solutions domain. The continued recognition and positive user feedback underscore Therap's commitment to providing efficient, comprehensive, and user-friendly solutions that positively impact the human services sector.

To read more Therap reviews and learn about our Winter 2024 awards, visit https://www.g2.com/

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at https://www.therapservices.net/

