Therap Services Enables Deeper Care Understanding with Integrated Secure Video Documentation

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, offers a Secure Video Documentation module that brings the stories of individuals to life through video. While written notes are essential, this tool allows staff to capture and store videos in a centralized library, making it easy to attach them directly to General Event Reports (GER), ISP Programs, Individual Home Page, and T-Logs. This approach moves documentation beyond simple words, allowing providers to build a more vibrant and accurate record of the support they provide.

Bringing Documentation to Life



By adding videos to the video library, the service providers gain a much clearer perspective on an individual's progress and daily life. Instead of guessing based on a written description, teams see an individual reaching a new milestone or showing a specific behavior. This visual connection ensures better communication and more personalized care. While the tool makes sharing easy, security remains a top priority, ensuring that only authorized staff can view these videos.

Designed for Better Support

Tells the Full Story: Written notes with visual evidence, giving a complete view of an individual's journey.

Simplifies Reviews: Allows support providers to quickly watch a video clip within a report rather than reading through long descriptions.

Celebrates Progress: Captures special moments and achievements that words alone might not fully describe.

Keeps Information Safe: Protects the privacy of individuals by storing videos in a secure, role-based environment.

Builds Trust: Increases transparency and accountability within the organization through clear, visual records.

The Secure Video Documentation module is a vital resource for agencies and support providers. With this module, Therap empowers staff to provide the best possible support while maintaining a high standard of privacy. This module is not just about data; it is about providing a deeper understanding of the Individual being supported every day.

https://www.therapservices.net/products/secure-video-documentation/

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

https://www.therapservices.net/

