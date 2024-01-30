Therap Services Empowers its Users to Deliver Optimal Person-Centered Support with its Enhanced Individual Demographic Form (IDF) Module for Comprehensive and Secure Record Keeping

Therap Services

30 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic health records solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, proudly highlights the enhanced capabilities of its Individual Demographic Form (IDF) module. The IDF module is an invaluable tool for support professionals, providing a secure, comprehensive, and easily accessible record for every individual receiving care to ensure a high quality of service provision.

The IDF module serves as a cornerstone of comprehensive record keeping, gathering essential information like identification details, racial and religious data, Medicare and Medicaid numbers, admission and enrollment dates, and more. In addition, aligning with HIPAA guidelines, the IDF module allows for secure storage of photographs and scanned documents.

Equipped with an array of specialized sections, the Therap system offers a holistic view of each individual's care journey. These sections span across Address Lists, Advance Directives, Health Profiles, Insurance Details, the newly added Individual Status History and more, permitting an efficient workflow, improved communication among support providers, and improved quality of care.

Therap Services also offers the IDF Provider Configuration feature, which empowers administrators to customize the Individual Demographic Form (IDF) to their specific requirements. Notably, a new "Show Gender/Pronoun" checkbox has been integrated into the 'IDF Provider Configuration' page. By leveraging the Gender and Pronoun Configuration systems, administrators can ensure that users accurately capture the preferred gender or pronouns of the individuals they support. Moreover, admins can select the details they wish to be included in custom PDF exports from both the IDF and Individual Home Page modules, reinforcing the platform's commitment to accessibility and flexibility.

Through the IDF and its extensive suite of modules, Therap Services continues to fortify its platform, supporting care providers with the means to deliver informed, person-centered care.

For more information on Therap's Comprehensive E-Solution for Person-Centered Services, please visit: https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-esolution-for-person-centered-services/ 

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is utilized in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing. Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

