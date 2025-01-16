Therap Services Enhances Accessibility with New Daily MAR Link on Individual Home Page

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, a national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services sectors, is pleased to announce the addition of a "Record Daily Data" link in the Medication Administration Records (MAR) Data dropdown option on the Individual Home Page. This tool offers users a streamlined way to record and access daily medication data.

Our Daily MAR module is designed to enhance efficiency in managing medication administration. It enables users to schedule and document medications, treatments, PRNs, and PRN follow-ups while utilizing advanced capabilities like barcode and QR code scanning. These features help staff save time, ensure accuracy, and minimize the risk of errors.

If MAR is set up for an individual for the current month, users can conveniently access the new Daily MAR through this new link. It provides seamless access to MAR and allows caregivers to manage and document daily medication data in one place.

This update not only optimizes workflows but also empowers care providers with the tools they need to offer attentive, informed, and responsive support. By continually innovating and improving our technologies, we reaffirm our dedication to fostering better outcomes and enriching the lives of individuals receiving care.

