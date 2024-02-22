Therap Services Enhances its Pharmacy Interface Module for Improved Healthcare Communication

News provided by

Therap Services

22 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations and agencies in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and broader human services sectors, has enhanced its Pharmacy Interface module. This module is designed to ensure direct and secure communication between providers and pharmacies, adhering to HIPAA regulations and facilitating exchanges in HL7 format.

The recent enhancements to the module have significantly improved the user experience and functionality. A new section titled 'Pharmacy Interfacing' under the Health tab has been introduced, consolidating the previously separate Pharmacy Message Group found in the 'Health Tracking' section for a more intuitive and centralized management of pharmacy-related information. Furthermore, the module now features an enhanced user interface for the Link Pharmacy Individual Form, Pharmacy Message, and Pharmacy Message Group forms, making navigation and data management more intuitive and efficient for users.

The Pharmacy Interface module enables healthcare providers to seamlessly receive Pharmacy Messages from a wide range of pharmacies using the software systems which includes BestRX, Digital Rx, Framework LTC, Genoa, LTC400, Pioneer, Proscript2000/Prodigy, QS/1-Primecare, RX30, Speedscript, and Suite Rx. These messages contain vital medication and treatment information for individuals, enhancing medication management within the Therap platform.

Pharmacy Messages play a crucial role in generating accurate Medication History forms for individuals. These forms provide a comprehensive overview of an individual's medication regimen, ensuring that healthcare providers have up-to-date information on medication schedules and treatments.

Incorporating these Pharmacy Messages into the Therap platform streamlines communication between pharmacies and healthcare providers. It facilitates the exchange of essential information related to medication orders, delivery schedules, and changes in treatment plans. By leveraging this information, healthcare providers can ensure that individuals receive the appropriate medications and treatments in a timely manner.

These enhancements collectively contribute to a more streamlined and efficient Pharmacy Interface within the Therap platform. By improving user interface elements and centralizing pharmacy-related information, Therap aims to enhance the overall medication management process and ensure seamless communication between pharmacies and service providers.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive eSolution for Person-Centered services, please visit 
https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

Related Links
http://www.therapservices.net 

SOURCE Therap Services

Also from this source

Therap Services Introduces Video Library Module in Mobile App, Elevating Care in Human Services with Advanced Video Integration

Therap Services, the national leader in providing electronic health record solutions for caregivers and agencies in the HCBS, LTSS, and broader human ...

Therap Services Enhances Security Features in Latest Release: Introducing New Login Process

Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.