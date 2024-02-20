Therap Services Enhances Security Features in Latest Release: Introducing New Login Process

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, continues to demonstrate its commitment to user security with the latest release of its user friendly platform.

Therap Services continues to innovate and enhance user experience, with the latest updates focusing on bolstering data integrity and user privacy. This commitment to security is evident in the newly upgraded Therap login page, offering users a more secure and user-friendly entry process. The updated login procedure guides users through a streamlined sequence of steps, beginning with the input of their Login Name and Provider Code, followed by a click on 'Continue'. This action leads users to a new window where they will enter their Password. The final step involves clicking the Login button within the new window, ensuring a heightened level of security for accessing the system.

In addition to the login page improvements, Therap Services has enhanced security through Single Sign-On (SSO), enabling users to authenticate across applications with one set of credentials. SSO, based on trust relationships with providers like Microsoft Azure and Google Workspace, streamlines logins from corporate dashboards, supporting password resets and native two-factor authentication. This update benefits users with multiple accounts, ensuring a smooth login process with enhanced security measures through SAML-based Single Sign-On (SSO).

Therap's commitment to user security is highlighted by the enhancements in its existing security features such as Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), Password Reset, One Time Passcode page and email interfaces, among others. These features are integrated into its mobile applications as well. These enhancements are designed to streamline the user experience, making the system more accessible and ensuring a smoother, more user-friendly interaction. This latest release reaffirms Therap Services' position as an industry leader, consistently evolving to meet the ever-growing demands of secure electronic documentation in the healthcare and human services sectors.

