Therap Services Expands Agency Reporting Capabilities with New GER Dashboard on Agency Reports Tab

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions to organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has recently unveiled an addition to its platform: the General Event Reports (GER) Dashboard. This innovative feature, accessible from the Agency Reports tab, marks a significant advancement in agency reporting capabilities, offering numerous benefits to users.

The GER Dashboard has changed how agencies monitor and manage critical incidents by offering a centralized, comprehensive view of the General Event Reports (GER). This integration enables agency staff to quickly access and analyze essential data related to injuries, medication errors, restraints, deaths, and other incidents requiring immediate attention. This enhanced visibility facilitates timely and informed decision-making, ultimately improving the quality of care provided to individuals.

Notably, the GER Dashboard features a user-friendly interface that allows staff to effortlessly navigate through various sections, such as General Information, Injury, Medication Error, Restraint Related to Behavior/Emergency Safety Intervention, Death and so on, each displaying crucial information. Users can easily filter and customize the display so that they can focus on the most relevant data, tailoring their view to specific needs and priorities. Additionally, the capability to generate and export reports not only saves time but also enhances the overall efficiency of agency operations.

Furthermore, the GER Dashboard fosters a culture of accountability and transparency within agencies. By enabling oversight users to access dashboards of linked providers, Therap Services ensures that higher-level managers and administrators have a clear, real-time understanding of incident trends and patterns across multiple locations. This interconnected approach promotes proactive risk management and encourages continuous improvement in service delivery.

In summary, Therap Services' introduction of the GER Dashboard on the Agency Reports tab represents a significant leap forward in agency reporting capabilities. By enhancing visibility, promoting accountability, and supporting collaborative efforts, this innovative feature empowers agencies to deliver higher-quality care and achieve better outcomes for the individuals they serve.

For more information on Therap's Incident Reporting and Management Solution for Service Providers, please visit: https://www.therapservices.net/products/incident-reporting-and-management-solution/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at https://www.therapservices.net/

