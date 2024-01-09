Therap Services Introduces New Case Management Dashboard in its Business Intelligence Platform to Enhance Person-Centered Services in Human Services Sector

Therap Services

09 Jan, 2024

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, a leader in providing person-centered, data-driven solutions for Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), and other human services domains, has recently launched a new Case Management Dashboard within its Business Intelligence platform. This innovative dashboard is specifically designed to cater to both Providers and Oversight Providers, offering a comprehensive visual representation of aggregated reports on Case Notes, Questionnaires, Service Plans, Case Managers, Priority Lists, Eligibility, Referrals, and Level of Care. By integrating the data across various programs and providers, the dashboard facilitates the identification of trends, enhances quality assurance activities, and aids in the assessment of overall agency performance.

Therap's Case Management module allows case managers to view information recorded for individuals they support across multiple provider agencies, while also enabling them to document activities of individuals within their own agencies. This functionality is achieved through a combination of user types, profiles, and caseloads pertinent to the case management system. The interface features a multi-purpose design, enabling case managers to seamlessly navigate between viewing critical data for individuals serviced by different provider agencies and recording their own observations and documentation for individuals within their organizations.

Therap's Business Intelligence platform, with its suite of dashboards, stands as a powerful tool for aggregating agency-wide data and generating insightful reports. The platform's advanced reporting features, coupled with its capabilities for data comparison and filtering, empower service providers to adopt a Data-Driven approach, thereby enhancing and improving their Person-Centered services for individuals.

Service providers in the human services field can leverage Therap's BI Dashboards to generate meaningful reports for various modules, including Billing, Demographics, Data-Driven Outcomes (DDO), Employment History, Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), General Event Reports (GER), and Health Tracking. These dashboards, featuring comprehensive graphs and charts, offer intuitive navigation and analysis tools, enabling users to identify opportunities for quality improvement, enhance agency performance, and identify emerging trends.

For more information on Therap's Business Intelligence Performance Dashboards, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/business-intelligence-platform-offers-agency-performance-dashboards/

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net

News Releases in Similar Topics

