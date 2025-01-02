Therap Services Introduces the GER Resolution Dashboard: A New Role for Improved Agency Reporting

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries has added a new agency-wide and administrative role titled GER Resolution Dashboard.

The new GER Resolution Dashboard role, available in the Module Roles section of the User Privilege page, provides users with agency-wide access to view and manage the event. Users assigned with this role can access the new GER Resolution Dashboard for the individuals in the agency by clicking on the 'View' link next to the new 'GER Resolution Dashboard' option on the 'Agency Reports' tab. Oversight users can also generate dashboards for GER Resolutions created by linked providers, enhancing agency and provider-level data visibility. This role streamlines the management of GER Resolutions, improving administrative efficiency.

The GER Resolution Dashboard centralizes incident data, giving users a comprehensive view of GER resolutions across the agency. Administrative and oversight staff can access key incident trends in real-time by navigating to the 'Agency Reports' tab, ensuring that staff are equipped to address emerging issues and take necessary corrective actions. This improves service delivery and enables a more proactive approach to incident management.

The dashboard's filtering options allow users to narrow down data to focus on the most relevant incidents based on their specific needs and priorities. Additionally, the intuitive filter and refresh features enhance the user experience by enabling quick adjustments to search results. This makes it easier for users to find the specific data they need, providing more detailed insights and improving operational efficiency.

In summary, the GER Resolution Dashboard supports agencies in managing and overseeing GER resolutions with greater effectiveness. By promoting a more proactive, data-driven approach to tracking incidents, it helps foster a culture of transparency and accountability. The dashboard streamlines operations, making it an essential tool for agencies seeking to improve their incident management processes and deliver quality services.

