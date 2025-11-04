Therap Services Introduces Video Transcript Functionality to Improve Accessibility, Documentation, and Workflow Efficiency in the Video Library Module

TORRINGTON, Conn., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has announced the introduction of Video Transcript functionality within its Video Library module. This new feature is designed to enhance accessibility, improve documentation accuracy, and streamline workflow efficiency for agencies using Therap's platform.

Enhancing Accessibility and Documentation Quality

The Video Transcript feature automatically generates searchable transcripts for video content uploaded to Therap's Video Library. This addition provides agencies with an easier way to review, share, and archive critical video information, supporting users who benefit from text-based access alongside video. The Video Transcript feature can be enabled through the 'Video Configuration' settings within the Therap platform. Once activated, authorized users can generate and access transcripts for uploaded videos to improve accessibility and documentation.

The New "T-Log" Shortcut

With the new feature, if a video has a transcript and is tagged for T-Log, users see a new 'Create T-Log' button. When clicked, this shortcut:

Starts a new T-Log report and automatically attaches the related video.

Copies the entire video transcript and pastes it directly into the report's description field.

This feature saves significant time and ensures accurate, detailed documentation directly linked to the video content.

Key Benefits of the Video Transcript Feature:

Improved Accessibility: Text transcripts make video content easier to review, search, and share across teams.





Text transcripts make video content easier to review, search, and share across teams. Workflow Efficiency: Automation eliminates manual transcription, freeing staff to focus on care.





Automation eliminates manual transcription, freeing staff to focus on care. Better Communication: Transcripts help providers quickly understand and respond to individual needs.





Transcripts help providers quickly understand and respond to individual needs. Integrated Experience: Transcripts are available wherever video content is used within Therap's modules, supporting seamless workflows.





Transcripts are available wherever video content is used within Therap's modules, supporting seamless workflows. Supporting Person-Centered Care: Transcripts help caregivers and providers quickly understand individual needs and interactions, improving communication, decision-making, and service delivery.

With this new feature Therap Services remains committed to advancing technology that empowers agencies to deliver quality care with efficiency and precision.

To know more, visit:

https://www.therapservices.net/products/secure-video-documentation/

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at:

https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services